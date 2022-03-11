Seif El hakim crowns the winners at the first Fashion Factor in Dubai and ready for global expansion

Seif El Hakim, Egyptian Russian, he is a global authority on business, leadership, and exponential success.

The Internationally Acclaimed Businessman and Coach joined the board member and Jury panel of the fashion factor Dubai, organized and managed by Marvels events headed by Sherif Thomas.

The jury of this competition comprised of world class fashion designer Hany el behery, Amina shelbaiya, Lara thabet, Seif El hakim, Barbie nuki and Sherif Thomas.

The premier fashion event saw impeccable catwalk from the top fashion models who sashayed down the ramp wearing outfits of the leading international designers.

Rana Dabbous, Co-founder of Fashion Factor opined, “Our brand is making impact in this industry, however, we strive to make it brand for the masses which is accepted by the general public. It is a prominent fashion competition which supports local and International designers. It has international models displaying their impeccable catwalk when they showcase any designer outfit.”

Sherif Thomas, CEO, of Marvels Events, said It is an event which aims to bring all the designers under one roof and showcase their talent in front of everyone.

As an entrepreneur by nature and a businessman, Seif El Hakim along with Marvel events, will take the fashion factor across the world and looking forward to implement the fashion factor next season in Turkey. .