DİĞER İÇERİKLER

KURUMSAL

SOSYAL HESAPLAR

CANLI YAYIN
Venezuela: Günde bir milyon varil petrol üretiyoruz
Çiftçilere destek ödemesi başladı
İstanbul Valiliğinden ‘yağ stokçuluğu’ açıklaması
Meteoroloji'den 'fırtına' uyarısı
Ukrayna Başbakanı Şmıgal: Ukrayna'da hiç kimse Rusları çiçeklerle karşılamıyor
Ankara toplu taşıma ücretleri ne kadar? Ankara toplu ulaşım zammı | 2022 ANKARAY, metro, EGO ücretleri
Atletico Madrid - Cadiz maçını canlı izle! CANLI
Ukrayna: Kadirov'un askerleri, Rus askerlerinin geri çekilmesini engelliyor
Büyükşehir'den amatöre büyük destek
Seif El hakim crowns the winners at the first Fashion Factor in Dubai and ready for global expansion
Rusya, Mariupol'e bin kiloluk TNT bomba attı
Togg'dan açıklama! Seri üretimde son durum
İstanbul'da AVM'lerin saatlerine 'kar' düzenlemesi
YÖKDİL sınavı yapılacak mı 2022? YÖKDİL 1 sınavı ertelendi mi?
Ankara'da toplu taşımaya zam

TIMETURK / YAŞAM / Seif El hakim crowns the winners at the first Fashion Factor in Dubai and ready for global expansion

Seif El hakim crowns the winners at the first Fashion Factor in Dubai and ready for global expansion

Seif El Hakim, Egyptian Russian, he is a global authority on business, leadership, and exponential success.

2 Saat Önce
2022-03-11 20:25:52
Seif El hakim crowns the winners at the first Fashion Factor in Dubai and ready for global expansion

The Internationally Acclaimed Businessman and Coach joined the board member and Jury panel of the fashion factor Dubai, organized and managed by Marvels events headed by Sherif Thomas.

The jury of this competition comprised of world class fashion designer Hany el behery, Amina shelbaiya, Lara thabet, Seif El hakim, Barbie nuki and Sherif Thomas.

The premier fashion event saw impeccable catwalk from the top fashion models who sashayed down the ramp wearing outfits of the leading international designers.

Rana Dabbous, Co-founder of Fashion Factor opined, “Our brand is making impact in this industry, however, we strive to make it brand for the masses which is accepted by the general public. It is a prominent fashion competition which supports local and International designers. It has international models displaying their impeccable catwalk when they showcase any designer outfit.”

Sherif Thomas, CEO, of Marvels Events, said It is an event which aims to bring all the designers under one roof and showcase their talent in front of everyone.

As an entrepreneur by nature and a businessman, Seif El Hakim along with Marvel events, will take the fashion factor across the world and looking forward to implement the fashion factor next season in Turkey. .

YORUMLAR (0)

Görüş Bildir Bizimle Paylaş