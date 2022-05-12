Gamal & Seif El Hakim awards top employees and partners during Momentum international Corporate awards Q1 2022 held in Turkey

Momentum Group of Companies held its Q1 2022 corporate awards in Turkey. The corporate award ceremony included employees from different nationalities and from momentum regional offices.

The awards where presented in different categories . Star merit award , recognition award for outstanding performance & heart of customer award for superior customer care.

The focus of the group has always been in recognising existing, up & coming talents and excellence - as momentum considers the key main asset for our growth, success and excellence is our human capital.

“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision & objective. The ability to guide individual accomplishments toward organisational goals. It is the drive that allows common people to achieve uncommon outcomes.” – Gamal El Hakim, Group Chairman

"In our group of companies we focus on recruiting and retaining top talents. No one can whistle and play a symphony alone. It takes a whole orchestra to play it well.” – Said, Seif El Hakim, Group vice chairman

Momentum Group of companies business portfolio covers real estate development & Investment, real estate sales & marketing, Tourism, Health and fitness, beauty, food & catering services and event management.