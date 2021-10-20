6. Critics Choice Belgesel Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

Bu sene altıncısı düzenlenecek Critics Choice Belgesel Ödülleri (CCDA) adayları açıklandı. Ödül töreni 14 Kasım Pazar günü New York’ta gerçekleşecek.

Ascension, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), The Rescue ve Becoming Cousteau en çok adaylık alarak öne çıkan yapımlar oldu. Ödül töreni 14 Kasım Pazar günü New York'ta gerçekleşecek.

6. Critics Choice Belgesel Ödülü Adayları

En İyi Belgesel Film

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films)

The Crime of the Century (HBO Documentary Films)

A Crime on the Bayou (Augusta Films/Shout! Studios)

Flee (Neon)

Introducing, Selma Blair (Discovery+)

The Lost Leonardo (Sony Pictures Classics)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)

Procession (Netflix)

The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televisied) (Searchlight Pictures/Hulu)

En İyi Yönetmen

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin – The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Liz Garbus – Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films)

Jessica Kingdon – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry – Attica (Showtime)

Jonas Poher Rasmussen – Flee (Neon)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televisied) (Searchlight Pictures/Hulu)

Edgar Wright – The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)

En İyi İlk Belgesel Film

Jessica Beshir – Faya Dayi (Janus Films)

Rachel Fleit – Introducing, Selma Blair (Discovery+)

Todd Haynes – The Velvet Underground (Apple TV+)

Jessica Kingdon – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Kristine Stolakis – Pray Away (Netflix)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televisied) (Searchlight Pictures/Hulu)

Edgar Wright – The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)

En İyi Sinematografi

Jessica Beshir – Faya Dayi (Janus Films)

Jonathan Griffith, Brett Lowell and Austin Siadak – The Alpinist (Roadside Attractions)

David Katznelson, Ian Seabrook and Picha Srisansanee – The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Jessica Kingdon and Nathan Truesdell – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Nelson Hume and Alan Jacobsen – The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (Bleecker Street Media)

Emiliano Villanueva – A Cop Movie (Netflix)

Pete West – Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix)

En İyi Kurgu

Francisco Bello, Matthew Heineman, Gabriel Rhodes and David Zieff – The First Wave (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Jeff Consiglio – LFG (HBO Max and CNN Films)

Bob Eisenhardt – The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Affonso Gonçalves and Adam Kurnitz – The Velvet Underground (Apple TV+)

Jessica Kingdon – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Joshua L. Pearson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televisied) (Searchlight Pictures/Hulu)

Julian Quantrill – The Real Charlie Chaplin (Showtime)

En İyi Anlatıcı

9/11: Inside the President's War Room (Apple TV+) – Jeff Daniels

Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films) – Vincent Cassel & Mark Monroe and Pax Wassermann

The Crime of the Century (HBO Documentary Films) – Alex Gibney & Alex Gibney

The Neutral Ground (PBS) – CJ Hunt & CJ Hunt

The Real Charlie Chaplin (Showtime) – Pearl Mackie & Oliver Kindeberg, Peter Middleton and James Spinney

Val (Amazon Studios) – Jack Kilmer & Val Kilmer

The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV+) – David Attenborough

En İyi Film Müziği

Jongnic Bontemps – My Names is Pauli Murray (Amazon Stuidos)

Dan Deacon – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Alex Lasarenko and David Little – The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (Bleecker Street Media)

Cyrus Melchor – LFG (HBO/CNN)

Daniel Pemberton – The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Rachel Portman – Julia (Sony Pictures Classics)

Dirac Sea– Final Account (Focus Features)

En İyi Arşiv Belgesel

Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films)

The Real Charlie Chaplin (Showtime)

The Real Right Stuff (Disney+)

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Documentary Films)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televisied) (Searchlight Pictures/Hulu)

Val (Amazon Studios)

The Velvet Underground (Apple TV+)

En İyi Tarihi veya Biyografik Belgesel

Attica (Showtime)

A Crime on the Bayou (Augusta Films/Shout! Studios)

Fauci (Magnolia Pictures/National Geographic Documentary Films)

Final Account (Focus Features)

Julia (Sony Pictures Classics)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)

No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope)

Val (Amazon Studios)

En İyi Müzik Belgeseli

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry (Apple TV+)

Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James (Showtime)

Listening to Kenny G (HBO Documentary Films)

The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televisied) (Searchlight Pictures/Hulu)

Tina (HBO Documentary Films)

The Velvet Underground (Apple TV+)

En İyi Politik Belgesel

The Crime of the Century (HBO Documentary Films)

Enemies of the State (IFC Films)

Four Hours at the Capitol (HBO Documentary Films)

Influence (StoryScope, EyeSteelFilm)

Mayor Pete (Amazon Studios)

Missing in Brooks County (Giant Pictures)

Nasrin (Hulu)

Not Going Quietly (Greenwich Entertainment)

En İyi Bilim/Doğa Belgeseli

Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films)

Fauci (National Geographic Documentary Films)

The First Wave (National Geographic Documentary Films)

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (Bleecker Street Media)

Playing With Sharks (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix)

The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV+)

En İyi Spor Belgeseli

The Alpinist (Roadside Attractions)

Changing the Game (Hulu)

The Day Sports Stood Still (HBO)

Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible (Showtime)

LFG (HBO Max/CNN Films)

Tiger (HBO)

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Audible (Netflix)

Borat's American Lockdown (Amazon Studios)

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis (Netflix)

Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol (The New York Times)

The Doll (Jumping Ibex)

The Last Cruise (HBO Documentary Films)

The Queen of Basketball (The New York Times)

Snowy (TIME Studios)

En İlgi Çekici Belgesel Konusu – Onur Ödülü (Yaşayan Kişiler)

Ady Barkan – Not Going Quietly (Greenwich Entertainment)

Selma Blair – Introducing, Selma Blair (Discovery+)

Pete Buttigieg – Mayor Pete (Amazon Studios)

Anthony Fauci – Fauci (Magnolia Pictures/National Geographic Documentary Films)

Ben Fong-Torres – Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres (StudioLA.TV)

Val Kilmer – Val (Amazon Studios)

Ron and Russell Mael – The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)

Rita Moreno – Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It (Roadside Attractions)

Valerie Taylor – Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story (Disney+)

