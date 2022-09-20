2022 Güncel Volkswagen Sıfır Binek Araç Fiyatları Nedir? Güncel Passat Fiyatları
2022 model Volkswagen Passat fiyat listesi, Sıfır Volkswagen fiyat listesi ve modelleri, Volkswagen fiyat listeleri belli oldu mu? Bu konuya ayrıntılı değineceğiz. İşte merak edilen tüm detayların cevabı...
2022 Volkswagen Fiyatları
Polo
Polo 1,0 80 PS Manuel Impression ₺490,000.00
Polo 1,0 TSI 95 PS Manuel Life ₺528,600.00
Polo 1,0 TSI 95 PS DSG Life ₺570,700.00
Polo 1,0 TSI 95 PS DSG Style ₺671,500.00
T-Cross
T-Cross 1,0 TSI 110 PS Manuel Life ₺594,800.00
T-Cross 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG Life ₺683,600.00
T-Cross 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG Style ₺742,500.00
Yeni Taigo
Yeni Taigo 1,0 TSI 95 PS Manuel Life ₺644,300.00
Yeni Taigo 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG Life ₺734,000.00
Yeni Taigo 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG Style ₺826,800.00
Yeni Taigo 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG R-Line ₺862,700.00
Golf
Golf 1.0 TSI 110 PS Manuel Impression ₺599,900.00
Golf 1.0 eTSI 110 PS DSG Life ₺717,000.00
Golf 1.0 eTSI 110 PS DSG Style ₺808,700.00
Golf 1.0 eTSI 110 PS DSG R-Line ₺842,400.00
Golf 1.5 eTSI 150 PS DSG Style ₺861,000.00
Yeni T-Roc
Yeni T-Roc 1.5 TSI 150 PS DSG Life ₺806,100.00
Yeni T-Roc 1.5 TSI 150 PS DSG Style ₺884,100.00
Güncel Passat Fiyatları Nedir?
Passat
Passat 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Impression ₺872,900.00
Passat 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Business ₺995,700.00
Passat 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Elegance ₺1,214,100.00
Passat 2,0 TDI SCR 150 PS DSG Business ₺1,551,500.00
Passat 2,0 TDI SCR 150 PS DSG Elegance ₺1,860,700.00
Passat Variant
Passat Variant 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Business ₺958,600.00
Passat Variant 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Elegance ₺1,169,100.00 .
