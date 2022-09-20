DİĞER İÇERİKLER

KURUMSAL

SOSYAL HESAPLAR

CANLI YAYIN

DOLAR

18,3130 ₺

EURO

18,3370 ₺

ALTIN

982,29 ₺

BİST

3.240,62 ₺

TIMETURK / GÜNDEM / 2022 Güncel Volkswagen Sıfır Binek Araç Fiyatları Nedir? Güncel Passat Fiyatları

2022 Güncel Volkswagen Sıfır Binek Araç Fiyatları Nedir? Güncel Passat Fiyatları

2022 model Volkswagen Passat fiyat listesi, Sıfır Volkswagen fiyat listesi ve modelleri, Volkswagen fiyat listeleri belli oldu mu? Bu konuya ayrıntılı değineceğiz. İşte merak edilen tüm detayların cevabı...

3 Saat Önce
2022-09-20 11:20:29
2022 Güncel Volkswagen Sıfır Binek Araç Fiyatları Nedir? Güncel Passat Fiyatları

2022 Volkswagen Fiyatları

Polo

Polo 1,0 80 PS Manuel Impression ₺490,000.00

Polo 1,0 TSI 95 PS Manuel Life ₺528,600.00

Polo 1,0 TSI 95 PS DSG Life ₺570,700.00

Polo 1,0 TSI 95 PS DSG Style ₺671,500.00

 

T-Cross

T-Cross 1,0 TSI 110 PS Manuel Life ₺594,800.00

T-Cross 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG Life ₺683,600.00

T-Cross 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG Style ₺742,500.00

 

Yeni Taigo

Yeni Taigo 1,0 TSI 95 PS Manuel Life ₺644,300.00

Yeni Taigo 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG Life ₺734,000.00

Yeni Taigo 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG Style ₺826,800.00

Yeni Taigo 1,0 TSI 110 PS DSG R-Line ₺862,700.00

 

Golf

Golf 1.0 TSI 110 PS Manuel Impression ₺599,900.00

Golf 1.0 eTSI 110 PS DSG Life ₺717,000.00

Golf 1.0 eTSI 110 PS DSG Style ₺808,700.00

Golf 1.0 eTSI 110 PS DSG R-Line ₺842,400.00

Golf 1.5 eTSI 150 PS DSG Style ₺861,000.00

 

Yeni T-Roc

Yeni T-Roc 1.5 TSI 150 PS DSG Life ₺806,100.00

Yeni T-Roc 1.5 TSI 150 PS DSG Style ₺884,100.00

 

Güncel Passat Fiyatları Nedir?

Passat

Passat 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Impression ₺872,900.00

Passat 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Business ₺995,700.00

Passat 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Elegance ₺1,214,100.00

Passat 2,0 TDI SCR 150 PS DSG Business ₺1,551,500.00

Passat 2,0 TDI SCR 150 PS DSG Elegance ₺1,860,700.00

 

Passat Variant

Passat Variant 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Business ₺958,600.00

Passat Variant 1,5 TSI ACT 150 PS DSG Elegance ₺1,169,100.00 .

YORUMLAR (0)

Görüş Bildir Bizimle Paylaş