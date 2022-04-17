Epic Games ücretsiz olan oyunlar hangileri? Epic Games ücretsiz oyunlar listesi

Her hafta oyun severler için ücretsiz oyun listesi yayınlayan Epic Games, bu haftanın ücretsiz oyunlarını açıkladı. İşte Epic Games'in ücretsiz olduğu oyunlar

Oyuncuların bilgisayarda yoğun ilgi gösterdiği Epic Games, kullanıcılarına ücretsiz oyunlar sunuyor. ABD merkezli uygulama Epic Games, uzun süredir oyuncularla ücretsiz oyunlar paylaşıyor. İşte bu haftanın ücretsiz oyunları listesi.

Haftanın ücretsiz oyunları

-Anno 1800- 12-19 Nisan 2022

-Insurmountable 21 Nisan saat 18.00'a kadar

-XCOM 2 21 Nisan 2022 18.00'a kadar

-Amnesia: Rebirth 21-28 Nisan 2022

-Riverbond 21-28 Nisan 2022

Oynanması ücretsiz tüm oyunlar

1. Rocket League®

2. Genshin Impact

3. Century: Age of Ashes

4. Swords of Legends Online

5. Rogue Company

6. SMITE

7. Dauntless

8. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

9. Paladins

10. Warframe

11. Neverwinter

12. Star Trek Online

13. World of Warships

14. Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

15. Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards

16. EVE Online

17. Auto Chess

18. Spellbreak

19. Trackmania

20. Cave Story®'s Secret Santa

21. Heroes & Generals WWII

22. Scavengers

23. VALORANT

24. League of Legends

25. Teamfight Tactics

26. Warface

27. Magic: The Gathering Arena

28. Primordials: Battle of Gods

29. Might & Magic: Chess Royale

30. UNREAL TOURNAMENT

31. ARK Modkit

32. Squad Editor

33. VR Funhouse

34. Conan Exiles Modkit

35. ATLAS Mod Kit

36. Battalion 1944

37. Helium Rain

38. Diesel Brothers Truck Building Simulator

39. Mechwarrior 5 Modding

40. Hello Neighbor

41. Days of War Map

42. Mars 2030

43. Insurgency: Sandstorm

47. 3 out of 10, EP 1: “Welcome To Shovelworks”

48. Diabotical

49. Path of Exile

50. A Total War Saga: TROY

52. CRSED: F.O.A.D.

53. Post Scriptum Modding SDK

54. Beyond CAD

55. Pinball FX

56. Beyond Typicals

57. Ghostwire: Tokyo – Başlangıç

58. Thunder Tier One Modding Tool

59. Humble

60. N0va Desktop

61. Bus Simulator 21

62. Antstream Arcade

63. KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION

64. Legends of Runeterra

65. OHDcore Mod Kit

66. Super Squad

67. Core

68. 3 out of 10: Season Two

69. Crayta

70. DCL The Game

71. SpellForc .