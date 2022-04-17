Epic Games ücretsiz olan oyunlar hangileri? Epic Games ücretsiz oyunlar listesi
Her hafta oyun severler için ücretsiz oyun listesi yayınlayan Epic Games, bu haftanın ücretsiz oyunlarını açıkladı. İşte Epic Games'in ücretsiz olduğu oyunlar
Oyuncuların bilgisayarda yoğun ilgi gösterdiği Epic Games, kullanıcılarına ücretsiz oyunlar sunuyor. ABD merkezli uygulama Epic Games, uzun süredir oyuncularla ücretsiz oyunlar paylaşıyor. İşte bu haftanın ücretsiz oyunları listesi.
Haftanın ücretsiz oyunları
-Anno 1800- 12-19 Nisan 2022
-Insurmountable 21 Nisan saat 18.00'a kadar
-XCOM 2 21 Nisan 2022 18.00'a kadar
-Amnesia: Rebirth 21-28 Nisan 2022
-Riverbond 21-28 Nisan 2022
Oynanması ücretsiz tüm oyunlar
1. Rocket League®
2. Genshin Impact
3. Century: Age of Ashes
4. Swords of Legends Online
5. Rogue Company
6. SMITE
7. Dauntless
8. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
9. Paladins
10. Warframe
11. Neverwinter
12. Star Trek Online
13. World of Warships
14. Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
15. Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards
16. EVE Online
17. Auto Chess
18. Spellbreak
19. Trackmania
20. Cave Story®'s Secret Santa
21. Heroes & Generals WWII
22. Scavengers
23. VALORANT
24. League of Legends
25. Teamfight Tactics
26. Warface
27. Magic: The Gathering Arena
28. Primordials: Battle of Gods
29. Might & Magic: Chess Royale
30. UNREAL TOURNAMENT
31. ARK Modkit
32. Squad Editor
33. VR Funhouse
34. Conan Exiles Modkit
35. ATLAS Mod Kit
36. Battalion 1944
37. Helium Rain
38. Diesel Brothers Truck Building Simulator
39. Mechwarrior 5 Modding
40. Hello Neighbor
41. Days of War Map
42. Mars 2030
43. Insurgency: Sandstorm
44. Dauntless
45. Paladins
46. SMITE
47. 3 out of 10, EP 1: “Welcome To Shovelworks”
48. Diabotical
49. Path of Exile
50. A Total War Saga: TROY
51. Neverwinter
52. CRSED: F.O.A.D.
53. Post Scriptum Modding SDK
54. Beyond CAD
55. Pinball FX
56. Beyond Typicals
57. Ghostwire: Tokyo – Başlangıç
58. Thunder Tier One Modding Tool
59. Humble
60. N0va Desktop
61. Bus Simulator 21
62. Antstream Arcade
63. KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION
64. Legends of Runeterra
65. OHDcore Mod Kit
66. Super Squad
67. Core
68. 3 out of 10: Season Two
69. Crayta
70. DCL The Game
71. SpellForc .
