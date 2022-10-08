21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 filmi (The Guardian)

The Guardian, 21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 filmini sıraladığı yeni bir liste yayınladı. Paul Thomas Anderson’ın modern başyapıtı There Will Be Blood ilk sırayı alırken, Nuri Bilge Ceylan imzalı Türk filmi Bir Zamanlar Anadolu’da listenin 38. sırasında yer aldı.

İşte en iyi filmlerin sıralandığı o liste...

100. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

99. Bright Star (2009)

98. The Dark Knight (2008)

97. Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)

96. Private Life (2018)

95. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

94. Gladiator (2000)

93. You, the Living (2007)

92. The Hurt Locker (2008)

91. Etre et Avoir (2002)

90. Eden (2012)

89. The Selfish Giant (2013)

88. Gomorrah (2008)

87. The Wind that Shakes the Barley (2006)

86. No Country for Old Men (2007)

85. Burning (2018)

84. Tropical Malady (2005)

83. The Son's Room (2001)

82. Stories We Tell (2012)

81. Fish Tank (2009)

80. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

79. Persepolis (2007)

78. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

77. Lost in Translation (2003)

76. Ten (2002)

75. Philomena (2013)

74. Un prophète (2009)

73. Love & Friendship (2016)

72. Waltz With Bashir (2008)

71. Capernaum (2018)

70. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

69. Paddington 2 (2017)

68. Mr Turner (2014)

67. Dogtooth (2009)

66. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

65. Happy as Lazzaro (2018)

64. The Incredibles (2004)

63. We Need to Talk about Kevin (2011)

62. Waiting for Happiness (2002)

61. The Souvenir (2019)

60. Ted (2012)

59. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

58. Wuthering Heights (2011)

57. Leave No Trace (2018)

56. Behind the Candelabra (2013)

55. Russian Ark (2002)

54. The Social Network (2010)

53. Fire at Sea (2016)

52. Amores Perros (2000)

51. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

50. Before Sunset (2004)

49. 24 Hour Party People (2002)

48. The House of Mirth (2000)

47. Margaret (2011)

46. Volver (2006)

45. 13th (2016)

44. Toni Erdmann (2016)

43. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

42. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007)

41. The Handmaiden (2016)

40. Unrelated (2007)

39. Meek's Cutoff (2010)

38. Bir Zamanlar Anadolu'da (2011)

37. Dogville (2003)

36. A Separation (2011)

35. 45 Years (2015)

34. The Child – L'Enfant (2002)

33. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

32. Gravity (2013)

31. Anomalisa (2015)

30. Leviathan (2014)

29. Nebraska (2013)

28. The Tree of Life (2011)

27. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

26. A One and a Two – Yi Yi (2000)

25. Get Out (2017)

24. Ida (2013)

23. Borat (2006)

22. Spirited Away (2001)

21. The White Ribbon (2009)

20. Roma (2018)

19. Lincoln (2012)

18. A Serious Man (2009)

17. The Great Beauty (2013)

16. The Act of Killing (2012)

15. Shoplifters (2018)

14. White Material (2009)

13. Far From Heaven (2002)

12. Son of Saul (2015)

11. Mulholland Dr. (2001)

10. Team America: World Police (2004)

9. Zama (2017)

8. Moonlight (2016)

7. Synecdoche, New York (2008)

6. Caché (2005)

5. In the Mood for Love (2000)

4. Under the Skin (2013)

3. Boyhood (2014)

2. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

1. There Will Be Blood (2007)