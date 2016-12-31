31.12.2016 18:35:53
Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi
Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi'nde Banvit, evinde Muratbey Uşak'ı 82-72 yendi.
Salon: Banvit Kara Ali Acar
Hakemler: Murat Biricik x, İsmail Aydın x, Can Mavisu x
Banvit: Doğukan x, Muric xxxx 21, Kulig x 4, Tolga x 4, Hasan Emir xx 6, Orelik xx 8, Metehan x 1, Merthan x, Vidmar xx 8, Chappell xx 4, Furkan xx 7, Theodore xxxx 19
Başantrenör: Sasa Filipovski
Muratbey Uşak: Auguste xxxx 19, Mesut x, Ali Berent x, Berkay x 2, D Angelo x 4, Freimanis xxxx 19, Özcan x, Vasiliauskas xxx 11, Görkem x, Hakan x, Shaquille O Neal xxx 17, Süleyman x
Başantrenör: Ozan Bulkaz
1. Periyot: 17-14 (Banvit lehine)
Devre: 37-31 (Banvit lehine)
3. Periyot: 63-49 (Banvit lehine)
