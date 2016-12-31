SON HABERLER
Sol Ok
Sağ Ok
Menü
ANASAYFAGÜNDEMPOLİTİKATÜRKİYEDÜNYAYAŞAMEKONOMİSPORFETVAİSLAMÇEVİRİSAĞLIKTEKNOLOJİFOTOVİDEO
Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi
31.12.2016 18:35:53

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi'nde Banvit, evinde Muratbey Uşak'ı 82-72 yendi.

Spor Toto Basketbol Ligi'nde Banvit, evinde Muratbey Uşak'ı 82-72 yendi.

Salon: Banvit Kara Ali Acar

Hakemler: Murat Biricik x, İsmail Aydın x, Can Mavisu x

Banvit: Doğukan x, Muric xxxx 21, Kulig x 4, Tolga x 4, Hasan Emir xx 6, Orelik xx 8, Metehan x 1, Merthan x, Vidmar xx 8, Chappell xx 4, Furkan xx 7, Theodore xxxx 19

Başantrenör: Sasa Filipovski

Muratbey Uşak: Auguste xxxx 19, Mesut x, Ali Berent x, Berkay x 2, D Angelo x 4, Freimanis xxxx 19, Özcan x, Vasiliauskas xxx 11, Görkem x, Hakan x, Shaquille O Neal xxx 17, Süleyman x

Başantrenör: Ozan Bulkaz

1. Periyot: 17-14 (Banvit lehine)

Devre: 37-31 (Banvit lehine)

3. Periyot: 63-49 (Banvit lehine)
    YORUM YAZ

YORUMLAR

Komiser yardımcılığı sınav sonuçları açıklandı
Komiser yardımcılığı sınav sonuçları açıklandı
2016 yılı 2'nci dönem Polis Amirleri Eğitimi Merkezi (PAEM) ilk derece amirlik eğitimi sınav sonuçları açıklandı.
31.12.2016 18:47:42
Dışişleri Irak'taki intihar saldırısını kınadı
Dışişleri Irak'taki intihar saldırısını kınadı
Dışişleri Bakanlığından yapılan açıklamada, 'Irak'ın DEAŞ terörüyle mücadelede önemli mesafe kaydettiği bir dönemde yapılan bu menfur terör saldırısını şiddetle kınıyoruz.' denildi.
31.12.2016 18:39:18
Akçakale sınırında 16 kilo patlayıcı ele geçirildi
Akçakale sınırında 16 kilo patlayıcı ele geçirildi
Şanlıurfa'nın Akçakale İlçesi'nde, Suriye sınırında 2 çuval içerisinde 16 kilo TNT ve çok sayıda patlayıcı malzemesi ele geçirildi.
31.12.2016 18:36:23
Suriyelilerin beklentileri: Ateşkes ve huzur
Suriyelilerin beklentileri: Ateşkes ve huzur
Hatay'ın Reyhanlı ilçesinde yaşayan Suriyeliler, yeni yıldan beklentileri arasında, başlayan ateşkesin devam etmesi ve ülkeye gelecek huzurla birlikte evlerine dönmek olduğunu söyledi.
31.12.2016 17:40:34
Ahmet Türk için 'acil' çağrı
Ahmet Türk için 'acil' çağrı
Silivri Cezaevi’nde tutuklu bulunan Mardin Büyükşehir Belediyesi Eşbaşkanı Ahmet Türk’ün kalp pili taşıdığını ve aylık rutin kontrollerinin yapılamadığını söyleyen avukatı Erdal Kuzu, “Yaşamının riske edilmesi söz konusu” dedi.
31.12.2016 17:40:11
Arabalı feribotta araçlar düşme tehlikesi geçirdi
Arabalı feribotta araçlar düşme tehlikesi geçirdi
Tavşanlı-Eskihisar arasında sefer yapan arabalı feribotun ön kapağı denize düştü.
31.12.2016 17:17:11
Çamlıca tepesi beyaza büründü
Çamlıca tepesi beyaza büründü
İstanbul'da kar yağışı Anadolu Yakası'nda da etkisini artırırken, Üsküdar'daki Çamlıca Tepesi kısa sürede beyaza büründü. Kar yağışını fırsat bilen çocuklar, büyükleri ile kar topu oynadı ve kardan adam yaptı.
31.12.2016 16:50:28
Foto Galeriler Videolar Yazarlar Günün Özeti
TİMETÜRK SON HABERLER
ÇOK OKUNANLAR
Azeriler'den İran'a büyük tehdit: Haritadan silinirler
Azeriler'den İran'a büyük tehdit: Haritadan silinirler
Putin'den Erdoğan'a ABD'yi kızdıracak yeni yıl mesajı
Putin'den Erdoğan'a ABD'yi kızdıracak yeni yıl mesajı
Bakandan müsteşara FETÖ tehdidi
Bakandan müsteşara FETÖ tehdidi
Çavuşoğlu'ndan ABD'ye 'Suriye' daveti
Çavuşoğlu'ndan ABD'ye 'Suriye' daveti
Trump'tan Putin'e 'diplomat' övgüsü
Trump'tan Putin'e 'diplomat' övgüsü
Barzani'nin resti sonrası PKK geri çekildi
Barzani'nin resti sonrası PKK geri çekildi
Osman Gazi Köprüsü'nün geçiş ücreti düşürüldü
Osman Gazi Köprüsü'nün geçiş ücreti düşürüldü
Özal-Thatcher görüşmesinin tutanakları 27 yıl sonra açıklandı
Özal-Thatcher görüşmesinin tutanakları 27 yıl sonra açıklandı
İstanbul'da şiddetli patlama
İstanbul'da şiddetli patlama
TSK: Ebu Ensari öldürüldü
TSK: Ebu Ensari öldürüldü
TİMETÜRK AJANS HABERLERİ
SON YORUMLANANLAR
Esed'in yerini 'Suriyeli bir Alevi' mi alacak?
Esed'in yerini 'Suriyeli bir Alevi' mi alacak?
Diyanet'ten piyango uyarısı
Diyanet'ten piyango uyarısı
Faruk Beşer: İbadet - adet dengesini nasıl kuracağız?
Faruk Beşer: İbadet - adet dengesini nasıl kuracağız?
İsrail güçleri bir Filistinliyi yaraladı
İsrail güçleri bir Filistinliyi yaraladı
Rusya'dan ABD'nin 'istenmeyen kişi' kararına cevap
Rusya'dan ABD'nin 'istenmeyen kişi' kararına cevap
CHP'li vekil Yavuz Sultan Selim'e 'katil' dedi
CHP'li vekil Yavuz Sultan Selim'e 'katil' dedi
Bozdağ'dan anayasa açıklaması
Bozdağ'dan anayasa açıklaması
El Bab ve Daglabash'ta 26 IŞİD'li öldürüldü
El Bab ve Daglabash'ta 26 IŞİD'li öldürüldü
Çiftçi borçları 1 yıl ertelendi
Çiftçi borçları 1 yıl ertelendi
THY'den büyük atak
THY'den büyük atak

TIMETURK

GÜNDEM POLİTİKA TÜRKİYE DÜNYA YAŞAM EKONOMİ SPOR FETVA İSLAM ÇEVİRİ SAĞLIK TEKNOLOJİ RÖPORTAJ EĞİTİM YEREL BLOG KÜLTÜR MEDYA TARİH ANALİZ AJANS
Timeturk basın ilke ve ahlak kurallarına uymaya söz vermiştir.
KÜNYE
YAYIN İLKELERİ
İLETİŞİM
REKLAM
SİTENE EKLE
RSS
Sosyal Medya Hesapları