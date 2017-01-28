SON HABERLER
Gaziantep Basketbol evinde kazandı
28.01.2017 19:35:49

Spor Toto Basketbol Lig'in 16. haftasında Gaziantep Basketbol, konuk ettiği Yeşilgiresun Belediyespor'u 78-71 mağlup etti.

KÜNYE

Salon: Karataş

Hakemler: Mehmet Keseratar xx, Alper Özgök xx, İbrahim Altıntaş xx

Gaziantep Basketbol: Rautins xx 3, Altan xx 2, Alper x, Denmon xxxx 16, Ruzic xxx 10, Balazic xxx 13, Cherry xxx 14, Haislip x, Jefferson xxx 20

Başantrenör: Stefenos Dedaş

Yeşilgiresun Belediyespor: Armstead xxx 17, Ömer x, Berkay xx 6, Emircan xx 1, İnanç x, Doğuş xx 11, Murry xx 6, Gill xxx 22, Ivanov xxx 8

Başantrenör: Aleksadar Trifunovic

1. Periyot: 18-16 (Gaziantep Basketbol Lehine)

Devre: 36-36

3. Periyot: 57-46 (Gaziantep Basketbol Lehine)

5 faul alanlar: Doğuş (Giresun belediyespor), Balazic (Gaziantep Basketbol)

(Lider Olgun/İHA)

