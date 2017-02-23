SON HABERLER
Fenerbahçe'den 17. galibiyet
23.02.2017 23:08:22

Fenerbahçe'den 17. galibiyet

THY Euroleague'in 23. haftasında Fenerbahçe, sahasında ağırladığı Yunan temsilcisi Olympiakos'u 67-64 mağlup etti

THY Euroleague'in 23. haftasında Fenerbahçe, sahasında ağırladığı Yunan temsilcisi Olympiakos'u 67-64 mağlup etti. Sarı-lacivertliler bu sonuçla THY Euroleague'de 17. galibiyetini elde etmiş oldu.

Salon: Ülker Sports Arena

Hakemler: Fernando Rocha xx, Juan Carlos Garcia xx, Olegs Latisevs xx

Fenerbahçe: Udoh xx 6, Melih xx, Antic x, Bogdanovic xxxx 27, Bennett xx, Sloukas xx, Nunnally xx, Vesely xx 5, Kalinic xx 4, Dixon xx 8, Ahmet xx, Datome xx 17

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

Olympiakos: Green xxx 17, Birch xx 5, Toliopoulos xx, Papapetrou xx 2, Waters xx 4, Agravanis xx 1, Milutunov xx 2, Printezis xx 10, Papanikolaou xx 13, Mantzaris xx 6, Lojeski xx 4, Athianiou xx

Başantrenör: Giannis Sfairopoulos

1. Periyot: 22-22

Devre: 40-34 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 47-56 (Olympiakos lehine)

(Mehmet Şirin Topaloğlu /İHA)
