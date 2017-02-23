23.02.2017 23:08:22
Salon: Ülker Sports Arena
Hakemler: Fernando Rocha xx, Juan Carlos Garcia xx, Olegs Latisevs xx
Fenerbahçe: Udoh xx 6, Melih xx, Antic x, Bogdanovic xxxx 27, Bennett xx, Sloukas xx, Nunnally xx, Vesely xx 5, Kalinic xx 4, Dixon xx 8, Ahmet xx, Datome xx 17
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Olympiakos: Green xxx 17, Birch xx 5, Toliopoulos xx, Papapetrou xx 2, Waters xx 4, Agravanis xx 1, Milutunov xx 2, Printezis xx 10, Papanikolaou xx 13, Mantzaris xx 6, Lojeski xx 4, Athianiou xx
Başantrenör: Giannis Sfairopoulos
1. Periyot: 22-22
Devre: 40-34 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 47-56 (Olympiakos lehine)
(Mehmet Şirin Topaloğlu /İHA)
Fenerbahçe'den 17. galibiyet
THY Euroleague'in 23. haftasında Fenerbahçe, sahasında ağırladığı Yunan temsilcisi Olympiakos'u 67-64 mağlup ettiTHY Euroleague'in 23. haftasında Fenerbahçe, sahasında ağırladığı Yunan temsilcisi Olympiakos'u 67-64 mağlup etti. Sarı-lacivertliler bu sonuçla THY Euroleague'de 17. galibiyetini elde etmiş oldu.
